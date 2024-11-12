Nagpur Crime Branch Nabs Serial Gadget Thief in Delhi

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Crime Branch has arrested a notorious thief from Delhi, known for stealing expensive mobile phones and laptops from high-end showrooms across the country. The suspect was identified through CCTV footage from one of the thefts. Acting on a confidential tip-off, the Crime Branch Unit 4 team apprehended Hussain Maqsood Ali (35) from Gautam Vihar, North East Delhi, and recovered the stolen items.

The case began when Rohit Dilip Gupte (37), an employee at Inspire Apple Store in Civil Lines, reported his iPhone 16 Pro Max worth ₹140,000 missing after it was stolen while charging. Upon investigation, police tracked down Hussain Maqsood Ali through CCTV evidence and confidential information. During questioning, he admitted to the theft and revealed he had also stolen a laptop from Reliance Digital at VR Mall in Imamwada. The police recovered mobile phones and other stolen items worth ₹1,50,000, and the accused was handed over to Sadar Police for further investigation.

