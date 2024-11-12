Three Nagpur Gymnasts Selected for State-Level Championship

Advertisement

Nagpur’s Elite Gymnastics Academy and Fitness Center proudly announces the selection of three of its dedicated athletes for the upcoming Maharashtra State-Level Gymnastics Championship. Congratulations to:

– Jaykrit Suchak

– Manya Sodai

– Anvesha Saraf

These talented gymnasts will represent Nagpur at the state-level event in Pune, Maharashtra, from November 13 to November 19, 2024.

Guided by expert coaches Parikshit Mangrulkar and Kalpesh Paunikar, the athletes have trained rigorously, showing exceptional skill, discipline, and determination. Their journey to the state championship is a testament to their hard work and the relentless support of their coaches.

As Jaykrit, Manya, and Anvesha prepare to showcase their talent on the state stage, let’s come together as a community to cheer them on. We are immensely proud of their accomplishments and have full confidence that they will represent the academy with excellence and sportsmanship.