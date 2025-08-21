Gave BBA Exam, Got B.Com Marksheet-This Can Happen Only in Nagpur University!

Nagpur: In yet another shocking goof-up, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons. BBA students, who appeared for their exams with high hopes, were left stunned when they received B.Com marksheets instead of BBA results.

The blunder didn’t stop there. Many BBA students were marked “Absent” even though they attended the exams, while some BA students claim they were unfairly failed.

Frustrated over the error, affected students stormed the Examination Department, led by Congress Muslim Minority Committee president Wasim Khan, demanding immediate correction. They argued that such carelessness could have long-term consequences on their academic careers.

Meanwhile, college principals and teachers expressed strong anger, blaming the examination section for repeated negligence. They alleged that “arbitrary functioning” by officials is damaging the credibility of the university. The incident has once again raised uncomfortable questions about the efficiency of the Vice-Chancellor and Pro-Vice-Chancellor.

Until the mess is cleared, students remain anxious, wondering if their future is in safe hands or in the hands of misprinted marksheets.

Questions People Ask Us (FAQ about Nagpur University)

Q1: What is Nagpur University officially called?

Nagpur University is officially known as Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU).

Q2: When was Nagpur University established?

It was founded in 1923, making it one of the oldest universities in India.

Q3: How many colleges are affiliated with RTMNU?

Over 800 colleges across Vidarbha are affiliated with the university.

Q4: What courses does Nagpur University offer?

RTMNU offers a wide range of courses in arts, commerce, science, engineering, law, management, and social sciences.

Q5: Has RTMNU faced exam-related controversies before?

Yes, the university has faced multiple controversies in the past over delays in results, misprinted marksheets, and administrative lapses.