Here are today’s latest updates from Nagpur as of August 21, 2025. From traffic police crackdowns and mobile recovery drives to civic developments, crime busts, infrastructure progress, and cultural highlights, here’s a quick roundup of what’s happening in the city.
Top Stories
- Traffic Crackdown: Nagpur Traffic Police launched a strict action against illegally parked private buses, clearing congestion at Ganeshpeth and Dalda Company, filing 12 FIRs.
- Mobile Recovery: Zone 5 Police traced and returned 237 lost mobile phones worth ₹49 lakhs to rightful owners.
- Ram Jhula Mishap: A 425-page chargesheet was filed against Ritika Maloo in connection with the tragic mishap.
Other Key Updates
- Civic & Development: NMC plans new private bus depots, hourly parking charges, and is named in HC over stray dog menace. Plans for Songaon Lake questioned; Smart City introduces robotic parking system; Maha Metro to open priority section in 18 months.
- Crime & Safety: Police busted prostitution racket under Operation Shakti, unidentified body found in Pachpaoli, IT raids hit Sub-Registrar Offices for irregular property deals.
- Festivals & Culture: Nagpur prepares for the Marbat Festival (140 years old) and Hadpakya Ganpati (270 years) to feature in Rajyotsav.
- Other: Heavy rains in Vidarbha claim 8 lives in 5 days; vendor attempts self-immolation during railway station eviction drive.
Gold Rate Nagpur – August 21, 2025
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,720 / gram
- 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,230 / gram
(Rates subject to market changes)
