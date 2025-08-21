Nagpur Traffic Police Crack Down on Illegal Bus Parking; 12 Private Bus Operators Booked

Nagpur: Nagpur Traffic Police launched a special enforcement drive against private bus operators on Wednesday, booking 12 operators for illegal parking on city roads. On the first day of the crackdown, the police carried out 19 actions in total, which included 12 offence cases and 8 challans, primarily for no-parking violations.

Zone-Wise Action

MIDC Zone: Two challans at Khadgaon T-Point against Saini Travels and Zinc Travels.

Two challans at Khadgaon T-Point against Saini Travels and Zinc Travels. Sonegaon Zone: One offence against Samrat Travels; challans against Saini and Mannat Travels.

One offence against Samrat Travels; challans against Saini and Mannat Travels. Sakkardara Zone: No action reported.

No action reported. Lakadganj Zone: One offence and four challans at Power House Chowk involving Urvashi, Kankar, New Royal, Remed, and Sanjay Travels.

One offence and four challans at Power House Chowk involving Urvashi, Kankar, New Royal, Remed, and Sanjay Travels. Cotton Market Zone: Reported the highest number of cases (5) near the bus stand and Santra Market. Operators include Khurana, DNR, Dhanashree, New Royal, and Vijay Travels.

Reported the near the bus stand and Santra Market. Operators include Khurana, DNR, Dhanashree, New Royal, and Vijay Travels. Kamptee, Indora & Ajni Divisions: No action reported.

No action reported. Sadar Division: Three offences at Mankapur Chowk and LIC Chowk against Royal, Amina, and Natwar Travels.

Three offences at Mankapur Chowk and LIC Chowk against Royal, Amina, and Natwar Travels. Sitabuldi Division: Two offences at Manas Chowk and Kriplani area, naming Amina Travels.

Police Statement

Traffic officials confirmed that such enforcement drives will continue to curb illegal parking of private buses across Nagpur. The initiative aims to reduce congestion and ensure smoother traffic movement, especially at busy pick-up points and near marketplaces.

Questions People Ask Us (FAQ)

Q1: Why did Nagpur Traffic Police launch this drive?

The drive was launched to curb illegal parking by private buses, which causes congestion and disrupts smooth traffic flow.

Q2: How many operators were booked in this crackdown?

On the first day, 12 private bus operators were booked and 8 challans were issued.

Q3: Which area reported the highest number of cases?

The Cotton Market Zone reported the highest number with five offences, particularly near the bus stand and Santra Market.

Q4: Will such drives continue in the future?

Yes. Traffic officials have announced that such enforcement drives will continue to keep city roads clear from illegally parked buses.

Q5: Which bus operators were named in the action?

Operators included Saini, Zinc, Samrat, Mannat, Urvashi, Kankar, New Royal, Remed, Sanjay, Khurana, DNR, Dhanashree, Vijay, Royal, Amina, and Natwar Travels.