Nagpur Unites for Wellness: Thousands Gather at Yeshwant Stadium for International Yoga Day Celebration

Overwhelming Response from Nagpur Citizens

Yeshwant Stadium Glows in White as Thousands Unite for Yoga

Nagpur: Chanting the motivational song “Practice Yoga Regularly”, thousands of yoga practitioners gathered at Yeshwant Stadium on Saturday morning to perform a mass yoga demonstration. The event, jointly organized by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Nagpur District Administration, marked the celebration of International Yoga Day.

Themed “One Earth, One Health through Yoga,” the program witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens and organizations alike. The stadium was filled with participants dressed in white, creating a serene and unified visual spectacle.

Prominent dignitaries present included:

Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari

MLA Shri Pravin Datke

Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singhal

NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari

Janardan Yoga Mandal President Shri Rambhau Khandwe

Former Mayor Shri Dayashankar Tiwari

Wrestling Federation of India President Shri Sanjay Singh

Commandant Naveen Ram

…along with several additional commissioners, zonal officials, district administrators, health officers, and thousands of yoga volunteers and citizens.

Pledge Against Drug Abuse under ‘Mission Thunder’

As part of Nagpur Police’s anti-drug initiative ‘Mission Thunder’, a mass pledge for a drug-free life was administered to attendees. Police Inspector Ms. Anamika Mirjapure led the pledge-taking ceremony.

Inspiring Reflections and Honors

Addressing the gathering, Shri Rambhau Khandwe emphasized the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life for physical and mental well-being. He recalled that the tradition of celebrating Yoga Day in Nagpur began under the guidance of Janardan Swami.

On the occasion, NMC Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari presented a symbolic copy of the Amrit Mahotsav logo to Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari and honored him with a traditional shawl. NMC employee Bharat Delikar was felicitated by the minister for winning a gold medal at the Asian Yogasana Championship.

Young artist Atharva Dake performed the yoga anthem ahead of the main demonstration, after which thousands of participants collectively performed a series of yoga postures, beginning with the energetic song “Khel Khel Mein Yogasan…”. After each pose, the stadium echoed with the words “Practice Yoga Regularly.” The entire program unfolded in a tranquil and healthful atmosphere.

The event was compered by NMC PRO Mr. Manish Soni, with the vote of thanks delivered by Sports Officer Dr. Piyush Ambulkar.

Mesmerizing Demonstrations by National and International Athletes

The highlight of the event was the thrilling acrobatic yoga display by teams led by Anil Mohgaonkar and Sandeep Khare of the Nagpur District Yoga Association. Their awe-inspiring human pyramids and complex yoga poses captivated the audience. Many performers in the group were national and international level athletes.

A Stadium Immersed in Yoga Spirit

The program began at 6 AM, with eager participants arriving as early as 5:30 AM, filling the streets of Dhantoli. Each yoga enthusiast entering Yeshwant Stadium was welcomed with a shower of flower petals. The sight of thousands practicing yoga in perfect rows created an atmosphere of discipline and spiritual harmony.

Widespread Participation Across Organizations

Yoga groups and institutions such as Janardan Swami Yoga Mandal, Nagpur District Yoga Association, RPF, CRPF, and NHAI participated in large numbers, adding to the event’s grandeur.

Yeshwant Stadium Drenched in White

Following NMC’s appeal to wear white attire for the event, the stadium transformed into a sea of white as thousands of yoga enthusiasts turned up in traditional white clothing, adding to the visual beauty and sense of unity.