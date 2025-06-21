Bawankule hits back at Uddhav, calls his speech a ‘desperate rant driven by fear of defeat’

Advertisement



Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule has launched a scathing counterattack on Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of delivering a speech “driven by fear of defeat” during Shiv Sena’s Foundation Day event in Mumbai. Thackeray had strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing the BJP of plotting to detach Mumbai from Maharashtra and imposing the Hindi language on the Marathi-speaking populace.

Responding to these remarks, Bawankule wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) account: “Uddhav Thackeray’s speech yesterday was nothing more than a helpless and desperate rant born out of fear of impending defeat. When mass support fades, the volume rises — and that’s exactly what we witnessed.”

He further remarked: “You keep saying ‘Shiv Sena is not finished’, Uddhavji, but you have lost the very ‘Sena’. You abandoned both ‘Shiv’ and ‘Hindutva’, the two core pillars of your identity, and surrendered at the feet of Sonia Gandhi.”

Bawankule criticised Thackeray’s attacks on Modi, Shah, and Fadnavis as shallow, noting that: “While these three leaders were touring the nation and the state tirelessly, Uddhav was delivering online speeches from Matoshree. The people of Maharashtra have seen this stark contrast.”

He challenged Thackeray’s claim of ownership over Mumbai, saying: “Those who claim ‘Mumbai is ours’ should first answer what exactly they did for the Marathi population of the city. During their control over the BMC, what was achieved in terms of slum development, water supply, education, and healthcare?”

Highlighting the development efforts under the BJP, Bawankule added: “Major projects such as the Coastal Road, Metro, Cluster Redevelopment Scheme, and Slum Rehabilitation Programmes have all been made possible due to Fadnavis’ initiative. Mumbaikars are fully aware of this.”

He concluded his statement with a pointed message: “You may continue shouting ‘Mumbai is ours’, but when it comes to development, safety, and dignity, it is the BJP-Mahayuti that has truly earned the trust of Mumbaikars. That is the real sentiment of this city.”

In a final blow, Bawankule said: “Uddhav, go on spewing venom, using sarcasm and jibes — this is what your political future has come to. Public service requires genuine concern for the people, which you clearly lack. The people of Maharashtra have already seen through this and will seal their verdict in the upcoming elections.”