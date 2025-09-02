Nagpur: Two Brothers Attacked Over Witchcraft Suspicion, Four Arrested

Nagpur: A shocking incident driven by superstition has been reported from the Sakkardara police jurisdiction. Two brothers from Rani Bhosale Nagar were brutally attacked with knives by their neighbors, who suspected them of practicing witchcraft. Both victims sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, the victims, Nilesh Ramteke and Narendra Ramteke, were assaulted by neighbors Sandeep Panchdhare and his brother Harishankar Panchdhare, who believed the Ramteke brothers were responsible for troubles in their family through black magic.

On the night of August 31, the suspects created a ruckus outside the victims’ residence before Sandeep allegedly stabbed Nilesh. When Narendra tried to intervene, he too suffered severe injuries.

Police immediately reached the spot, rushed the injured to hospital, and arrested four accused — Sandeep Panchdhare, Harishankar Panchdhare, their father Gajanan Panchdhare, and associate Rishikesh Aundekar. They have been booked under multiple serious charges, including attempt to murder.