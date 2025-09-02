Nagpur: Habitual Offender Arrested for Bike and iPhone Theft in Imamwada Area

Nagpur: Police in the Imamwada jurisdiction have arrested a repeat offender for stealing a motorcycle and an iPhone from a man who had fallen asleep by the roadside. The accused already has multiple criminal cases registered against him.

According to police, the victim, 27-year-old Abhijit Kore, a decoration worker from Kukde Layout, stopped near TV Ward on the night of August 29 after suddenly feeling unwell while returning from work. He dozed off by the roadside, during which his Splendor motorcycle and iPhone kept in the bike’s storage compartment were stolen.

Based on Abhijit’s complaint, Imamwada police launched an investigation and, acting on a tip-off, raided the Jayanti Maidan area in Rambagh. They arrested the accused, identified as Pranay alias Badhya Suraj Chauhan, and recovered the stolen motorcycle and iPhone from his possession.

Police revealed that Chauhan has over eight prior cases of theft, robbery, and assault registered against him. Further investigation is underway.