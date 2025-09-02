Nagpur’s Kamthi Road Double-Decker Flyover Enters Guinness World Records as World’s Longest

Nagpur: MahaMetro has given Nagpur global recognition by completing world-class infrastructure projects in record time. The city now boasts the world’s longest double-decker viaduct on Kamthi Road, officially entered into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed pride over the achievement, stating that this milestone has positioned Nagpur among the leading global cities with advanced infrastructure. He congratulated MahaMetro officials for the international recognition.

At a special ceremony held in Ramgiri, Guinness World Records India representative Swapnil Dongrikar presented the official certificate to MahaMetro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The double-decker viaduct on Kamthi Road stretches 5.637 kilometers and is built on single-column support, carrying both Metro rail and highway traffic. It stands as a remarkable feat of engineering and urban design.

Earlier, a 3.2-kilometer double-decker viaduct at Chhatrapati Nagar in Nagpur had earned global recognition, but the new Kamthi Road structure has now set a new world record.