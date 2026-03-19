Nagpur Turns Saffron as Grand Gudi Padwa Shobha Yatra Marks Marathi New Year

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Nagpur: The city came alive with color, culture, and devotion as grand celebrations marked Gudi Padwa, ushering in the Marathi New Year with traditional fervour. A massive Shobha Yatra held across Nagpur drew thousands of participants, transforming the city into a vibrant sea of saffron.

People from all age groups participated enthusiastically, dressed in traditional attire. Children performing the energetic lezim dance added rhythm and excitement to the procession, while Varkari groups and cultural troupes brought spiritual depth to the celebrations.

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined the festivities, participating in the Shobha Yatra alongside thousands of residents. Addressing the gathering, he extended his greetings and expressed joy at witnessing the scale of celebration.

“I am very happy to be present at this Shobha Yatra today, on the sacred day of Gudi Padwa, the Hindu New Year. I extend my best wishes to all Indians on this occasion. Nagpur has been transformed into Bhagwa, and people of all ages are participating in traditional attire. It’s a beautiful sight,” he said.

The procession, organised by the Hindu Nav Varsh Aayojan Samaroh Samiti, featured elaborate tableaux depicting revered figures such as Lord Shri Ram and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, symbolising cultural pride and historical legacy.

Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar also joined the celebrations, adding star presence to the grand event.

Participants highlighted that the festival represents not just the Marathi New Year but also the broader Hindu and Indian New Year, making it a significant cultural occasion.

The celebrations across Nagpur reflected unity, deep-rooted traditions, and a strong sense of cultural identity, as the city welcomed the new year with unmatched enthusiasm.

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