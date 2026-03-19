Blazing Car on Wardha Flyover Brings Evening Traffic to a Standstill in Nagpur

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Nagpur: Panic gripped commuters on Wednesday evening after a moving car caught fire on the double-decker flyover on Wardha Road, leading to a massive traffic jam during peak hours.

The incident occurred around 7 PM near Ujjwal Nagar Metro Station, when the car was heading from Ajni Chowk towards the airport. According to initial information, the driver noticed smoke coming out of the car’s bonnet, and within moments, the vehicle caught fire.

Acting quickly, the driver stopped the car and all passengers managed to exit safely before the fire intensified. However, vehicles moving behind were forced to halt, leading to a long traffic jam on the busy flyover.

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Two fire brigade units rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control after a challenging operation. The situation caused severe congestion, with traffic remaining disrupted for nearly two hours.

Normal traffic movement was restored only after the fire was completely extinguished and the damaged vehicle was cleared from the road.

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