Nagpur Tragedy: Woman Killed, Husband Injured After Truck Rams Two-Wheeler

Nagpur: A tragic road accident occurred at Constitution Square (Samvidhan Chowk), Sitabuldi, on Wednesday night when a speeding truck rammed into a two-wheeler, leaving a 57-year-old woman dead and her husband injured.

According to police, complainant Bhojraj Jagannath Bhute (58), a resident of Patansawangi, was returning home with his wife Vanita Bhute after a hospital visit and shopping for garments. Around 8 pm, their two-wheeler (MH-40 SR 21) was hit from behind by a speeding truck (RJ-14 GT 6476) near Constitution Square.

The impact threw Bhojraj onto the road, causing minor injuries, while the truck ran over Vanita. She was rushed to Mayo Hospital, but doctors declared her dead before treatment could begin.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Police have registered a case against the absconding truck driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, including rash and negligent driving. A search for the accused driver is underway.