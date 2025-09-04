VTA Welcomes GST Rate Cuts, Calls It Relief for Consumers

Nagpur: The Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) has welcomed the government’s recent proposal to reduce Goods & Services Tax (GST) rates on essential and commonly used items, calling it a major relief for consumers.

VTA President Shrawan Kumar Malu said the move would directly benefit households and strengthen consumer confidence while helping control inflation. “Taxation must not be a burden on the common man. Lower GST will boost demand and provide ease of living,” he stated.

Supporting the move, VTA Secretary Tejinder Singh Renu noted that affordable prices would increase consumption and improve compliance from traders. He also stressed that Input Tax Credit (ITC) should be available at all slab levels to discourage black-market trading.

Since GST’s rollout in 2017, VTA has consistently advocated periodic reviews to keep the system consumer-friendly, equitable, and growth-oriented. The Association emphasized that rational tax rates benefit consumers, traders, manufacturers, and the government alike by increasing purchasing power and stimulating the economy.

VTA urged the government to continue rationalising GST, especially on mass-consumption goods and services linked to public welfare.

Founded in 2011, VTA works towards safeguarding taxpayers’ interests, ensuring fair taxation policies, and promoting transparency in governance.