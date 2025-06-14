Nagpur Tragedy: Two Teenagers Drown in Gorewada Lake During Outing With Friends

Advertisement



Nagpur –

In a tragic incident that unfolded on Friday evening around 4:30 PM, two 18-year-old youths drowned in Gorewada Lake while out partying with friends. The deceased have been identified as Satish Ramraj Deshbhritar and Aniket Dhanraj Badge, both residents of Manavta Nagar. Reports confirm that the two were maternal cousins.

According to information provided by Gittikhadan Police, the duo had gone to Gorewada Lake with three friends—Sahil Kailas Chaure (21), Yash Adesh Uke (17), and Kunal Sudhakar Uke (13)—to celebrate. Some members of the group had reportedly consumed alcohol. None of them knew how to swim, which is why they initially stayed near the water’s edge.

During the outing, Sahil, Yash, and Kunal stepped away from the group to take photos on their mobile phones. Meanwhile, Satish and Aniket, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, ventured into the lake. Unable to swim, both began to drown and quickly disappeared beneath the surface.

When their friends returned and found only the clothing of the two at the water’s edge, they panicked. Hearing their cries for help, locals rushed to the scene and alerted the Gittikhadan Police. The fire department was immediately contacted, and a rescue operation was launched.

The rescue team recovered both bodies from the lake soon after. Police have registered a case of accidental death and begun further investigation.

The shocking incident has plunged Manavta Nagar into mourning. Family members and local residents are devastated by the sudden loss of the young boys.

