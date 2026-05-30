Nagpur: In a heartbreaking tragedy that has shaken residents of Nagpur, an elderly couple who spent nearly four decades caring for each other met a lonely and painful end inside their locked home in Davlameti in Wadi police area. The incident has exposed the silent suffering of senior citizens living alone and raised troubling questions about social isolation among the elderly.

Seventy-five-year-old Gangadhar Bhongade, a retired employee of the Defence Ordnance Factory, is believed to have died after slipping in the kitchen and suffering a severe head injury. His death, however, was only the beginning of an even more agonising ordeal.

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His wife, 70-year-old Kaushalya Bhongade, who was paralysed, bedridden and completely dependent on her husband for daily needs, was allegedly left trapped inside the house with no means to seek help. Police suspect she survived for several days after her husband’s death, unable to move, access food or water, or alert anyone to her desperate condition.

Investigators believe that while Gangadhar’s lifeless body lay on the kitchen floor, Kaushalya remained confined to her bed in another room, enduring hunger, dehydration and the oppressive summer heat before eventually succumbing.

The tragedy came to light on Friday morning when the couple’s son-in-law, concerned after repeated attempts to contact them failed, visited their residence in MHADA Colony under the jurisdiction of Wadi Police Station.

What he encountered immediately raised alarm. The house was locked from inside, newspapers dated May 27, 28 and 29 remained untouched outside the entrance, and a strong foul smell was emanating from within.

Police were informed, and a team led by ACP Satish Gurav and Wadi Police Station Inspector Rajesh Tatkare rushed to the spot. When officers entered the residence, they discovered a scene that left even seasoned investigators shaken.

Gangadhar’s body was found lying in the kitchen amid dried blood, while Kaushalya’s body was discovered on a bed in the bedroom. Both bodies had begun decomposing.

According to police, the condition of the bodies suggests Gangadhar died first, while Kaushalya survived him by a few days before eventually passing away.

A cry for help that never reached anyone

Police officials suspect that after Gangadhar collapsed, Kaushalya was left completely helpless. Unable to walk because of paralysis and severe knee ailments, she reportedly could not reach the door, access water or food, or contact neighbours. Investigators believe she may have spent her final days waiting for assistance that never arrived.

Adding to the tragedy was the fact that loud music and the sound of an air cooler were continuously running inside the house. Neighbours later told police they heard music playing as usual and therefore assumed everything was normal.

“The couple loved listening to music. The radio remained switched on, which may have prevented anyone from suspecting that something was wrong,” a source familiar with the investigation said.

Police believe the music and cooler noise may also have drowned out any calls for help from the bedridden woman.

Behind the tragedy lies a story of companionship and devotion. Although the couple had no children together, Gangadhar had embraced Kaushalya’s four children from her first marriage and cared for the family as his own. Those who knew them describe a relationship built on affection, sacrifice and mutual dependence.

For years, Gangadhar devoted himself to looking after his ailing wife, assisting her with daily activities and ensuring she never felt neglected despite her deteriorating health.

Neighbours say the couple lived a simple life and largely kept to themselves. Their home had become their world. Ironically, the very man who had cared for Kaushalya for decades died unexpectedly, leaving her completely vulnerable.

Family tragedies and isolation

The family’s circumstances had already been marked by hardship.

Sources revealed that Kaushalya’s eldest son left home in 2018 and never returned. Her youngest son passed away in 2025. Her elder daughter, despite living separately, remained the primary point of contact and regularly checked on the elderly couple.

However, several days without communication ultimately led to the grim discovery.

The incident highlights the growing vulnerability of elderly citizens living alone in urban areas, particularly those battling illness and physical disabilities.

Following reports of the deaths, forensic experts and sniffer dog squads were deployed to examine the residence. Police officials said there were no signs of forced entry, theft, burglary or struggle inside the house. All valuables remained intact.

DCP Zone-I Rushikesh Singareddy stated that preliminary investigations indicate Gangadhar may have accidentally slipped in the kitchen and suffered a fatal head injury. “Prima facie, it appears that the elderly man sustained a serious head injury after falling. There is no immediate evidence suggesting foul play. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after post-mortem reports are received,” he said.

Investigators further noted that no external injuries indicating assault were found on either body.

The bodies were subsequently sent to Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy, while Wadi Police registered an accidental death case and initiated further investigation.

Beyond the police investigation, the incident has become a painful reminder of a growing social reality, elderly couples spending their final years in isolation, often unnoticed until tragedy strikes.

In a city bustling with activity, an ageing husband died after an apparent accident, and his paralysed wife slowly faded away just a few feet away, unable to summon help. For nearly three days, their suffering remained hidden behind a locked door while life outside continued as usual.

Their deaths have left neighbours stunned and prompted renewed discussion about community responsibility, welfare monitoring and support systems for senior citizens who live alone.

The Bhongades’ final chapter was marked not by violence or crime, but by something equally disturbing, loneliness, helplessness and silence. A silence that lasted for days before anyone realised that an elderly couple had been fighting their final battle alone.

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