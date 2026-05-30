Nagpur: Railway passengers travelling through the Nagpur-Wardha section have been advised to remain alert as several train services will be affected due to a major infrastructure upgrade at Sewagram railway station. The Central Railway has announced a special traffic and power block from May 30 to June 6 for the commissioning of a new Electronic Interlocking (EI) system and extensive yard remodelling work.

The block is part of the ongoing development of the third and fourth railway lines between Nagpur, Sevwgram and Pulgaon, a key project aimed at enhancing rail capacity, operational efficiency and safety in the region.

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Railway authorities stated that during the block period, several trains will be cancelled, some will be short-terminated or short-originated, and certain stoppages will remain suspended temporarily.

Madgaon Express to terminate at Ajni

One of the major changes will affect passengers travelling on the Nagpur–Madgaon route.

Train No. 11203 Nagpur–Madgaon Express, which normally departs from Nagpur at 3.05 pm, will terminate at Ajni station instead of Nagpur from May 30 to June 6.

Similarly, Train No. 11204 Madgaon–Nagpur Express will originate from Ajni station instead of Nagpur from May 31 to June 7. During this period, the train will not operate between Ajni and Nagpur stations.

Four trains cancelled on June 6

Due to the special block, four train services will remain completely cancelled on June 6:

• Train No. 61109 Wardha–Nagpur MEMU

• Train No. 61110 Nagpur–Wardha MEMU

• Train No. 12219 Amravati–Ajni Express

• Train No. 12120 Ajni–Amravati Express

Passengers planning travel on these routes have been advised to make alternative arrangements.

Temporary suspension of stoppages

Railway officials have also announced the temporary withdrawal of stoppages at Sevagram station for certain trains during the block period.

The stoppage of Train No. 12810 Howrah–Mumbai Express and Train No. 61110 Nagpur–Wardha MEMU at Sewagram station will remain suspended from May 30 to June 6.

Impact on Nagpur Railway Station operations

The ongoing redevelopment and operational adjustments at Nagpur railway station will also continue to affect train movements.

According to railway authorities, the impact on coaching operations due to the closure of Platform No. 2 at Nagpur station has been extended. Initially scheduled for 52 days, the affected period has now been increased to 61 days, with the additional extension remaining in force from May 30 to June 7.

The Electronic Interlocking system being installed at Sewagram is expected to significantly improve train movement management, signalling efficiency and operational safety. The yard remodelling project is also aimed at supporting future traffic growth and facilitating smoother operations on one of Central Railway’s important corridors.

Railway appeals to passengers

Railway authorities have urged passengers to verify the latest status of their trains before commencing their journey to avoid inconvenience.

Travellers can check updated schedules, cancellations, diversions and platform information through official railway enquiry channels and online platforms.

Officials expressed confidence that once the modernisation work is completed, train operations in the region will become safer, faster and more efficient, benefiting thousands of passengers who travel through the Sewagram-Nagpur section every day.

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