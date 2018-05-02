Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Jan 27th, 2020

    Nagpur Traffic Police issue 1,152 challans on 71st Republic Day

     

    Nagpur: The City Traffic Police Department on Sunday penalized 1,152 drivers (mostly youngster riding two-wheeler) for violating norms of Motor Vehicles Act. Besides, cops have also slapped 27 Drunken Driving challans.

    Under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhayay, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Chinmay Pandit, traffic police personnel undertook the drive in all 10 zones and slapped challans worth Rs 1,09,150. Prominent locations like Futala Lake, Seminary Hills, Ambazari park, where motorists especially two-wheeler riders indulge in hooliganism every year were on police’s radar.

    The Top Cop of Nagpur Police had earlier appealed to citizens to not indulge in rash and negligent driving during Republic Day celebrations.

