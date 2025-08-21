Civic Body Elections in Maharashtra Likely After Diwali; Winter Session Unaffected

Nagpur:The long-pending civic body elections in Maharashtra are likely to be held after Diwali, confirmed State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare. Speaking to Media, Waghmare said the elections would be conducted phase-wise, though the sequence of civic bodies has not yet been decided.

The elections, pending for the past three years, were delayed due to unresolved issues surrounding OBC reservation and disputes over the ward system. Both matters have now been resolved, bringing relief to political parties and voters alike.

Ward System Dispute

In the 2017 civic polls, elections were held under the four-prabhag system. However, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government proposed a three-prabhag system, which was opposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies. The matter reached the Supreme Court, which upheld the four-prabhag system.

Separate Polls, Long Schedule

Waghmare clarified that it would not be feasible to conduct polls for Municipal Corporations, Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and Municipal Councils simultaneously.

“We have to conduct all the polls separately, and it will take more than three and a half months, considering manpower availability and other factors,” he said.

The ward delimitation process for Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis is expected to be finalised soon. Divisional Commissioners will review and hear suggestions and objections from voters before the final notification.

Winter Session Not Affected

On concerns about whether elections could disrupt the Nagpur winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, Waghmare assured that the model code of conduct will apply only to election-bound areas, not statewide.

“The winter session will be held as usual,” he stated.

