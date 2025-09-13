Nagpur Traffic Police extend ban on private bus pick-up and drop by 6 months

Nagpur: The Nagpur city’s traffic woes and safety concerns have once again pushed the Nagpur Police to take a tough stand against private bus operators. On Friday, the Traffic Department announced a six-month extension of the ban on pick-up and drop services of private buses within the Inner Ring Road limits. The decision comes even as private bus operators continue their legal battle, with their petition against the order pending before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.

The restriction, first imposed last month by DCP (Traffic) Lohit Matani, was aimed at curbing congestion caused by buses halting for long periods at busy junctions. Popular locations such as Ganeshpeth, Rahate Colony, Chhatrapati Square and others had become choke points, with buses crowding narrow stretches and obstructing traffic. Since the enforcement of the ban, traffic police claim there has been a marked improvement in vehicular flow across these critical points.

However, the move has also sparked widespread inconvenience among passengers, particularly those travelling short distances. With private buses barred from their usual city stops, many commuters are forced to depend on overcrowded MSRTC buses or search for alternative transport options. Passengers argue that the sudden shift in pick-up points to far-off locations has disrupted their travel plans and increased expenses.

The Traffic Department has left little room for leniency. Officials have strictly implemented the ban, registering FIRs and initiating action under the Motor Vehicles Act against operators flouting the rules. Private bus associations, on their part, have criticised the crackdown, alleging that it has hit both their business and the convenience of daily travellers.

Data compiled during a month-long surveillance drive from August 13 to September 12, 2025, revealed multiple violations by bus operators. Many buses were found parked illegally in “No Parking” zones or picking up passengers in crowded stretches like Central Avenue, Baidyanath Square, Vijay Talkies, Geetanjali, Ravi Nagar, Sakkardara, Dighori, Indora, Automotive Square and other busy junctions. On highways including Wardha Road, Amravati Road, Jabalpur Road, Chhindwara Road, Bhandara Road, and Umred Road, buses were reported to halt abruptly, creating hazards for other road users.

Nagpur, with a population of nearly 30 lakh and a staggering number of vehicles, over 20 lakh two-wheelers and five lakh four-wheelers, struggles to manage growing traffic pressure. Narrow city roads, ongoing infrastructure works, and the absence of proper parking facilities for more than 1,600 private buses aggravate the problem, leading to congestion, noise pollution, and increased accident risk.

In light of these concerns, DCP Matani has appealed to bus operators and drivers to abide by traffic norms and cooperate with enforcement agencies. “The intention is not to inconvenience passengers but to ensure smoother traffic flow and public safety,” he said, stressing that compliance would benefit both commuters and the city.

While the High Court’s verdict is awaited, Nagpur Police are firm on continuing with the restrictions, making it clear that passenger convenience cannot come at the cost of road safety and order.