NutriWise 2025 Enters Asia Book of Records with Inclusive Recipe Contest in Nagpur

Nagpur: NutriWise 2025 achieved a historic milestone when Abha Dwivedi-Shukla, President of Jhankar Mahila Mandal, entered the Asia Book of Records for organizing the highest number of participants in an Inclusive Low-Cost Nutritious Indian Recipe Contest.

The event, held in collaboration with SVK Shikshan Sanstha and LAD College for Women, Nagpur, showcased creativity, inclusivity, and innovation. Participants — including both mainstream and specially-abled individuals — presented affordable vegetarian recipes, each costing less than ₹30 per serving.

The recognition was officially announced by Dr. Sunita Dhote, Adjudicator from the Asia Book of Records, who lauded the initiative for its strong social impact and inclusive approach.

Leaders and Guests Applaud the Milestone

Expressing her gratitude, Abha Dwivedi said:

“NutriWise was born with a dream — to make healthy eating accessible, affordable, and inclusive. This recognition is not just my honor but a tribute to every participant’s creativity and commitment.”

Chief Guest, Smt. Kanchan Gadkari, praised the effort:

“NutriWise is a shining example of how community-driven initiatives can inspire healthier living. This recognition brings pride not only to Nagpur but to the entire nation.”

Guest of Honour, Smt. Varsha Manohar, added:

“It is heartening to see women’s groups, students, and specially-abled individuals sharing the same platform. NutriWise proves that inclusion and affordability can go hand in hand with nutrition.”

Dr. Nanda Rathi, Director of LAD College, highlighted the educational impact:

“Our students learned that health can be achieved through simple, cost-effective choices. NutriWise has been a powerful platform for awareness.”

Gayathri Vatsalya, President of SVK Shikshan Sanstha, remarked:

“This recognition is a testimony to Abha Dwivedi’s leadership and the collaborative spirit of all institutions involved.”

Behind the success were Dr. Harsha Jharia, CAO, Women’s Education Society, and Smt. Lipika Srivastav, Secretary, Jhankar Mahila Mandal, who worked tirelessly to make the event a grand success.

Nagpur Sets Benchmark in Community Nutrition

With this achievement, NutriWise 2025 not only earned a place in the Asia Book of Records but also set a new benchmark for community-driven nutrition initiatives. The event has positioned Nagpur as a leader in innovative and inclusive social programs, blending health, affordability, and community spirit.