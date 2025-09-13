Nagpur ATS Detains Two for Suspected Pakistan Links

Nagpur: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained two individuals from Kamptee on the basis of intelligence inputs suggesting possible links with people in Pakistan. The operation, carried out by the Nagpur unit of ATS in the early hours of Saturday, has created a stir in the region.

According to sources, both individuals had been living in Kamptee for a considerable period of time and were reportedly active on social media. It is alleged that they were in contact with certain people in Pakistan through online platforms, information which was flagged to the ATS. Acting swiftly, the team took them into custody and shifted them to the ATS office in Nagpur for intensive interrogation.

Officials are probing the nature and purpose of their communication with Pakistani nationals.

This development comes months after the “Operation Sindoor” incident, in which a woman from Kapil Nagar police station limits allegedly crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan. She too had reportedly established contact with people in Pakistan through social media before being detained by Pakistani Rangers and thoroughly interrogated.

Investigations are now focused on determining the exact motives of the two Kamptee residents and whether their communication with Pakistan had any larger implications.