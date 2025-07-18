Nagpur Traffic DCP’s Awareness Video Gets Obscene Comment; Cyber Police File Case, Accused on the Run

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Cyber Police has intensified its surveillance on social media activities, making it clear that objectionable behavior online will not go unnoticed. In a recent incident, a young man posted an obscene comment on an awareness video shared by Traffic DCP Lohit Matani — and now finds himself facing serious legal consequences.

DCP Matani had uploaded the video on Instagram as part of Operation U-Turn, a traffic awareness campaign initiated by Nagpur Police. The objective of the video was to highlight the dangers of drunk driving and promote road safety. However, instead of taking the message seriously, an Instagram user responded with an obscene and disrespectful comment that not only insulted the initiative but also targeted the dignity of the police force.

According to sources, the offensive comment was flagged by the ‘Garuda Drishti Lab’ — a cyber surveillance unit actively monitoring online content. Upon investigation, authorities quickly identified the account behind the comment and registered a case under relevant sections of the IT Act and other applicable laws.

The accused is currently absconding, and police teams are actively searching for him.

This incident serves as a stern warning to all social media users: derogatory, abusive, or obscene content posted online — especially targeting public servants or civic initiatives — will invite strict legal action. The Nagpur Police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining digital discipline and ensuring that online spaces remain respectful and lawful.