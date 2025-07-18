Published On : Fri, Jul 18th, 2025
Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Reacts to Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Rankings

**Nagpur Improves Cleanliness Score in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25; Retains 27th Rank Among Metro Cities**
Nagpur: In the latest Swachh Survekshan (Cleanliness Survey), Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has secured the 27th rank among Indian cities with a population of over 10 lakh. This ranking is consistent with last year, but the performance score has shown notable improvement.

In 2024-25, NMC scored 9,328 out of a total 12,500 points, marking a score percentage of 74.6%. This is a significant jump from last year’s 6,164 out of 9,500, which translated to 64.8%.

According to Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, Commissioner and Administrator of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, the city’s performance has improved across several survey parameters. The civic body has undertaken key projects such as:

  • C&D Waste Management
  • Compressed Bio-Gas Plant
  • Biomining Initiatives

To boost cleanliness and public participation, the NMC has been running various awareness and engagement campaigns like:

  • Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta (One Date, One Hour)
  • RRR Centers (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle)
  • Swachh Mohalla Competition
  • Swachh Market Initiatives
  • Eco-Bricks Programs

Additionally, awareness drives are being actively conducted in schools across the city, contributing to better community involvement in cleanliness missions.

“The encouraging response from citizens has played a key role in improving Nagpur’s score. We will continue our efforts with more dedication to further improve our rank in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan surveys,” said Dr. Chaudhari.

Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, Commissioner & Administrator, Nagpur Municipal Corporation

