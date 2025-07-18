Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Reacts to Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Rankings

Advertisement



Nagpur: In the latest Swachh Survekshan (Cleanliness Survey), Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has secured the 27th rank among Indian cities with a population of over 10 lakh. This ranking is consistent with last year, but the performance score has shown notable improvement.

In 2024-25, NMC scored 9,328 out of a total 12,500 points, marking a score percentage of 74.6%. This is a significant jump from last year’s 6,164 out of 9,500, which translated to 64.8%.

According to Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, Commissioner and Administrator of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, the city’s performance has improved across several survey parameters. The civic body has undertaken key projects such as:

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

C&D Waste Management

Compressed Bio-Gas Plant

Biomining Initiatives

To boost cleanliness and public participation, the NMC has been running various awareness and engagement campaigns like:

Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta (One Date, One Hour)

RRR Centers (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle)

Swachh Mohalla Competition

Swachh Market Initiatives

Eco-Bricks Programs

Additionally, awareness drives are being actively conducted in schools across the city, contributing to better community involvement in cleanliness missions.

“The encouraging response from citizens has played a key role in improving Nagpur’s score. We will continue our efforts with more dedication to further improve our rank in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan surveys,” said Dr. Chaudhari.

— Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, Commissioner & Administrator, Nagpur Municipal Corporation