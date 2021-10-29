Mystery shrouds death of 10-yr old boy in Wadi

Nagpur: Mystery shrouded the death of a 10-year old boy in Wadi police area in the small hours of Friday.

The kid, Shantanu Tareshwar Lanjewar, native of Gondia, had come to a relative’s house at Sonba Nagar, Plot No. 35, Wadi in Nagpur. Shanatanu was sleeping on Thursday night. But around 11.30 pm, he was bitten by some insect or animal on the finger of right hand.

As his health deteriorated, he was immediately taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, doctors declared Shantanu dead during the course of treatment around 0100 hours on Friday.

Wadi ASI Pathak, based on information, registered a case of accidental death and launched an in-depth probe to ascertain the exact cause of Shantanu’s death.