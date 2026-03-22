Nagpur Traffic Advisory: Diversions Announced Due to Vanchit Protest on March 23

Nagpur: Traffic movement in the city will be temporarily altered on Monday, March 23, 2026, due to a protest organized by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi at Samvidhan Square. Following the protest, a march will proceed from Samvidhan Square to Morris ‘Y’ Point, prompting traffic restrictions along this route.
According to the traffic department, vehicle movement will be diverted between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected routes and use alternate roads to prevent delays.
Diversion Routes
- Vehicles traveling from Rahate Colony towards Morris ‘Y’ Point should turn left at Institute of Science, then take a right from Manas Chowk.
- Vehicles moving from Manas Chowk to Morris ‘Y’ Point should turn left at Rahate Chowk and proceed via the alternate route.
- Vehicles coming from Institute of Science should reach Manas Chowk, then turn right and continue via Rahate Chowk.
- Vehicles heading towards RBI Square from Kamthi Road or Kasturchand Metro Station should turn left at Jai Stambh Chowk and then right from Akashvani Chowk.
Public Advisory
Traffic police have urged citizens to:
- Avoid the affected stretch during the specified hours
- Follow on-ground instructions issued by traffic personnel
- Plan travel in advance and use alternate routes
The advisory has been issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Lohit Matani, who has appealed to residents to cooperate with authorities for smooth traffic management.
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