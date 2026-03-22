Senior Leader Dattatraya Meghe Dies at 89; Vidarbha Mourns Loss of ‘People’s Leader’

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Nagpur: Veteran leader, former Maharashtra minister, and ex-MP Dattatraya “Dattabhau” Meghe passed away on Sunday evening at the age of 89. He breathed his last in Nagpur around 7:30 PM after prolonged illness. He had been undergoing treatment for the past few days.

Meghe remained active in public life for more than five decades and was widely respected across Vidarbha for his contributions to politics, education, and healthcare. He began his political journey with the Congress party and later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He first became a minister in 1978 in the Progressive Democratic Front government led by Sharad Pawar. Over the years, he built a reputation as an “ajaatshatru” — a leader who maintained relationships across political lines.

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Beyond politics, Meghe played a transformative role in developing educational institutions and strengthening healthcare infrastructure in Vidarbha. His initiatives helped expand access to higher education and medical services, especially for rural and underprivileged communities.

Nitin Gadkari: “A Large-Hearted Leader Who Cannot Be Replaced”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari paid an emotional tribute, describing Meghe as a senior leader and someone like an elder brother.

He said Meghe’s demise is a major loss to Vidarbha’s political and social fabric. Gadkari praised his generosity, contributions to education and healthcare, and his relentless efforts in tribal regions like Gadchiroli and Melghat through free medical camps.

He also recalled Meghe’s role in creating educational opportunities for youth and said that despite political differences, Meghe always offered him guidance and affection. His inclusive leadership, Gadkari noted, will remain a benchmark for future generations.

Devendra Fadnavis: “An Inclusive Personality Closely Connected to Vidarbha”

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep grief, calling the news of Meghe’s passing “deeply painful.”

He said Meghe’s demise marks the loss of an inclusive personality deeply connected with Vidarbha’s social, educational, and political life. Fadnavis highlighted that Meghe effectively represented people’s voices in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and Legislative Council.

He emphasized that Meghe valued humanity over positions and that his lifelong commitment to service and philanthropy impacted countless lives.

Fadnavis particularly noted his contribution to strengthening healthcare infrastructure in Vidarbha through medical colleges and hospitals, which played a crucial role even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From healthcare services in Sawangi (Meghe) to outreach in tribal regions like Gadchiroli and Melghat, Meghe consistently worked to reach the last person in society. Through education, he empowered rural youth and supported countless needy students and families.

Fadnavis also remarked that Meghe’s ability to maintain relationships beyond political differences was truly inspiring. “With his passing, I have lost a close pillar of support,” he said.

Mayor Nita Thackeray: “A People’s Leader Lost”

Nagpur Mayor Nita Thackeray expressed deep sorrow, calling his demise the loss of a true people’s leader.

She said Meghe left a lasting imprint across political, social, and educational spheres over the past five decades. Rising from difficult circumstances, he established himself as a leader of the masses. She highlighted his role in building a vast network of educational institutions and consistently advocating for the poor and marginalized.

According to her, his passing is an irreparable loss to society at multiple levels.

Dattatraya Meghe’s death marks the end of an era in Vidarbha. His legacy as a leader who blended politics with social service, education, and healthcare will continue to inspire generations.

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