Nagpur Trader Extorts Rs 5 Lakh by Seizing Warehouse

Nagpur: achpaoli Police have registered a case of extortion against 41-year-old trader Jitendra Harpal Bishnoi, a resident of Rani Durgavati Chowk. The complaint was filed by 49-year-old cashew and almond trader Anil Kisanchand Sajnani of Sindhi Colony Society, Lakadganj.

According to the police, Anil owns a warehouse in the Pachpaoli area. Bishnoi, who deals in POP materials, requested to use the warehouse for 15 days to protect his goods from rain. Anil agreed and handed over the keys. However, when asked to return the warehouse on Monday, Bishnoi refused and demanded Rs 5 lakh to vacate the premises.

Despite paying Rs 1 lakh under duress, Anil reported that Bishnoi continued demanding the remaining amount.

Sub-Inspector Vinayak Bua has officially registered a case of extortion and initiated an investigation into the matter. Police are now probing the incident to ensure that the accused is brought to justice.