Nagpur Event Manager Booked for Fraud, Promised TV and Modeling Roles

Mother Duped of Gold While Trying to Get Daughter Roles in Shows and Films

Nagpur: Tehsil police have registered a case of fraud against an event manager who allegedly scammed people by promising work in modeling, TV shows, and films. The accused, identified as 28-year-old Rushan, also known as Kashif Arif Khan from Bhankheda, Mominpura, had reportedly been running this scam for a long time, targeting victims not only in Nagpur but across the state.

The case was filed following a complaint by 32-year-old Nagma Nizamuddin Sheikh of Rajiv Gandhinagar. Last year, Rushan had organized the “Miss Maharashtra Next Soup Model” program, in which Nagma’s 3-year-old daughter, Nayra, was declared the winner.

Rushan allegedly told Nagma that he hosted fashion shows and also handled casting for modeling and other programs. He promised Nagma that her daughter could get roles in modeling shows and movies in Mumbai, but asked for an upfront payment of ₹10–15 lakh for expenses. He assured her that she would earn a substantial amount once the work started.

Unable to pay in cash, Nagma reportedly gave Rushan 13 tolas of gold. The accused then allegedly pledged the gold at a jeweler to obtain money. Despite three months passing, Nayra has not received any work, prompting the police complaint and subsequent investigation.