Nagpur Land Scam: Property Worth Rs 14 Crore Illegally Sold to 159 Buyers

Nagpur: In a massive land fraud, Deepak Vitthal Prasad Dubey and his alleged niece, Rashmi Anurag Joshi, reportedly sold plots from a single 7.72-acre property to 159 buyers under the name of Netaji Cooperative Housing Society. The total value of the land involved exceeds Rs 14 crore. The fraudulent transactions were carried out using forged documents and illegal approvals, duping both the original landowners and the plot buyers.

The case has been registered at Mankapur Police Station, and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is leading the investigation.

Allegations of Forgery and Fraud

According to a complaint filed by Pramila Gaikwad, her family’s 7.72 acres of land in Gorewada village were illegally usurped. The accused allegedly prepared a fraudulent power of attorney for one acre in the name of a person called Satyendra Chauhan, using a stamp paper worth only Rs 20. The documents were neither legally registered nor valid.

Despite no connection between Gaikwad’s family and Chauhan, officials of the Netaji Cooperative Housing Society—allegedly colluding with a person named Gwalbanshi—used these forged papers to approve a layout for the entire 7.72 acres.

Sale to 159 Buyers

Dubey and Joshi then sold plots from this land to 159 individuals under the society’s name. Each buyer paid substantial sums, while the total land was valued at over Rs 14 crore. Both the Gaikwad family and the plot purchasers suffered heavy losses due to the fraudulent approvals and sales.

Links and Past Cases

Gwalbanshi, previously accused of forging documents for the same land, is currently in judicial custody following his arrest at Pratap Nagar Police Station. Dubey and Gwalbanshi are known associates, while Rashmi Joshi is reported to have close links to the bodyguard of a prominent political leader. Earlier FIRs against Dubey and Joshi had reportedly stalled due to political pressure.

Mankapur Police and the EOW are now investigating the matter thoroughly to bring all involved parties to justice.