Nagpur Tops Maharashtra in PM Suryaghar Solar Scheme

Nagpur – Under the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Nagpur district has emerged as a frontrunner in Maharashtra’s solar energy drive. So far, rooftop solar panels have been installed on 26,588 homes across the district, generating a total capacity of 105.45 megawatts (MW) of clean electricity.

The ambitious scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2024, aims to provide 300 units of free electricity per month to residential consumers. Additionally, homeowners can sell excess electricity back to the grid, creating a source of passive income.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also emphasized effective implementation of the scheme across the state. Thanks to rooftop solar installations, many homes in Nagpur now generate more power than they consume, bringing their electricity bills down to zero. The surplus energy is sold to MahaVitaran, Maharashtra’s power distribution company, further boosting household earnings.

The Central Government provides subsidies based on system capacity:

₹30,000 for 1 kW

₹60,000 for 2 kW

₹78,000 for 3 kW systems

Consumers also receive free net meters from MahaVitaran to track solar power usage and export.

As of April 16, 2025, Nagpur has added solar panels to 212 homes in a single day, marking a sharp rise in adoption.

Statewide, 1,79,753 households have adopted rooftop solar under the scheme, with a combined generation capacity of 651.42 MW. Nagpur accounts for 14.79% of the total installations and 16.42% of the electricity generated, making it the top-performing district in Maharashtra under this scheme.

Nagpur’s strong lead highlights its role as a solar-powered trailblazer and showcases the transformative impact of government-led clean energy initiatives.

