Nagpur tops in heat stroke deaths, heat-related illnesses in Maharashtra

Nagpur: Showing the grim summer Nagpurians face in the State, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported that out of 31 suspected heat stroke deaths reported in Maharashtra from March till June this year, maximum numbers of deaths – 10 – were reported from Nagpur.
Overall, 773 cases of heat-related illnesses have been recorded in Maharashtra in the last three months. Nagpur circle here again topped the list with the highest numbers at 620 cases.
At a workshop held by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s national programme on climate change and human health on Thursday and Friday in Ahmedabad, Dr Mahaveer Golechha, nodal officer, Centre of Excellence, Heat Health, National Centre for Disease Control, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that Maharashtra was foremost among all states to report heat-related cases and suspected deaths.
Maharashtra has consistently and systematically reported heat-related illnesses and deaths, Dr Dileep Mavalankar who heads the Indian Institute of Public Health at Gandhinagar said. However, not all states have been able to do so and a new online system for reporting has been developed, he added. After the successful Ahmedabad heat action plan that also saw setting up of heat wards at hospitals, training was provided to doctors in seven cities across Nagpur circle over the years which reports the maximum number of cases in Maharashtra.
Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra surveillance officer who made a presentation at the workshop, said that four deaths were reported in Nashik circle and two from Aurangabad circle. One death each was reported from Latur and Akola circle.
While Nagpur circle had the highest numbers at 620 cases, there were 46 cases of heat-related illnesses reported from Pune circle. There were 59 cases from Akola circle, 24 from Aurangabad circle and 19 from Nashik circle, Dr Awate said.