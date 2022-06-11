Nagpur tops in heat stroke deaths, heat-related illnesses in Maharashtra

Advertisement

Nagpur: Showing the grim summer Nagpurians face in the State, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported that out of 31 suspected heat stroke deaths reported in Maharashtra from March till June this year, maximum numbers of deaths – 10 – were reported from Nagpur.

Overall, 773 cases of heat-related illnesses have been recorded in Maharashtra in the last three months. Nagpur circle here again topped the list with the highest numbers at 620 cases.