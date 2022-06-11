Covid cases rise, but no testing at Nagpur Railway Station

Advertisement

Nagpur: With the threat of Covid-19’s fourth wave looming large and the Second Capital of the State also witnessing steady surge in fresh Covid cases, the local administration, however, doesn’t seem to care at all. While the Central and the State Government have sounded warning and asked for vigilance at airports and railway stations, no screening facility has been found operational at Nagpur Railway Station.

On Friday, Nagpur district recorded 43 fresh Covid cases. However, no Covid testing or screening facility for arriving passengers was established at Nagpur Railway Station.

Experts fear the suspected cases from Delhi and Mumbai may result in large scale virus transmission in the city too.