Nagpur City Police’s ‘Cyclothon’ to promote women’s safety, traffic discipline on June 19

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a bid to promote issues like ‘Women’s Safety’, ‘Traffic Discipline’ and ‘Making Nagpur, a Cycling City’, Nagpur City Police have organised ‘Cyclothon’ on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

This event is expected to be one of the biggest cycle rallies so far. It will be a great day for cycling enthusiasts. Around 12 kilometers long would be covered during Cyclothon.