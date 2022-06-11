Nagpur City Police’s ‘Cyclothon’ to promote women’s safety, traffic discipline on June 19

Nagpur: In a bid to promote issues like ‘Women’s Safety’, ‘Traffic Discipline’ and ‘Making Nagpur, a Cycling City’, Nagpur City Police have organised ‘Cyclothon’ on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
This event is expected to be one of the biggest cycle rallies so far. It will be a great day for cycling enthusiasts. Around 12 kilometers long would be covered during Cyclothon.
The Cyclothon will be flagged off from Shivaji Stadium, Police Head Quarter, Old Katol Naka, Takli, Nagpur.
Nagpur Police have urged you to be the part of the biggest event organized for a Great Cause. Paddle for Safety, Traffic Discipline, and Communal Harmony.
Competition
Category
Best Dress
Men, Women, Girls, Boys, Group
Best Message
Men, Women
Best Decorated Cycle
Men, Women
For registration click the link given below: