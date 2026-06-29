Vishwas Nangare Patil says his commitment is only to the Constitution, asserts speech was within the law and part of routine public outreach

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Nagpur: Nagpur Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil on Monday firmly rejected allegations that his participation in a cultural programme associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) amounted to a violation of civil service conduct rules, asserting that his actions were entirely within the ambit of law and consistent with his responsibilities as a police officer.

Addressing his first press conference since assuming charge as Nagpur Police Commissioner, the senior IPS officer said his attendance at the event was part of routine public outreach and had no political or ideological motive.

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“I do not believe I have violated any service rules by attending that programme. Whatever I spoke there was within the framework of the law,” Nangare Patil said.

The controversy erupted after a video of his speech at the Hindu Sammelan, organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai on April 19, went viral on social media. The event, which was also attended by spiritual leader Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj, drew criticism from the Maharashtra Congress and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), both of which questioned the senior officer’s neutrality.

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The Maharashtra Congress demanded an official inquiry, alleging that Nangare Patil’s remarks praising the RSS were inconsistent with the impartiality expected from a serving IPS officer and raised concerns over adherence to service conduct rules.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray also criticised the Police Commissioner, stating that if Nangare Patil wished to publicly express admiration for the RSS, he should resign from the police service and join the organisation. Thackeray argued that a police officer’s allegiance should remain solely with the Constitution and the duties of the force.

Responding to the criticism, Nangare Patil reiterated that his loyalty is exclusively to the Constitution of India. “I am an Indian Police Service officer, and my commitment is only to the Constitution. I respect every religion and every community. Nagpur is the land of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Deekshabhoomi, and I remain committed to constitutional values,” he said.

Clarifying the purpose of the April 19 programme, the Police Commissioner said it was organised primarily to promote yoga, social awareness and moral values. He added that his family had also been invited to the event and that there was nothing political about his participation.

According to Nangare Patil, his address focused on issues of national importance, including social harmony, universal brotherhood and the fight against drug abuse.

“My speech centred on creating awareness about social issues. Everything I said was lawful, and I have not breached any conduct rules,” he maintained.

The Commissioner further said interacting with citizens through programmes organised by social organisations forms an important part of community policing and public engagement.

“The work carried out by social organisations is constructive. It is my duty as a public servant to participate in such programmes whenever required and spread awareness on issues affecting society,” he said.

Rejecting allegations of bias, Nangare Patil pointed out that he has participated in programmes organised by people from different faiths and communities throughout his career.

“I have attended Ramzan Eid functions as well as programmes organised by Buddhist, Jain and Christian communities. I treat every community with equal respect,” he said, adding that his conduct has always reflected the principles of inclusiveness and constitutional responsibility.

The senior officer’s clarification comes amid continuing political debate over the role of serving civil servants in attending events organised by socio-cultural organisations and the extent to which such participation conforms with service conduct norms.

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