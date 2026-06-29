NSO Celebrates 20th Statistics Day in Nagpur

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Nagpur: The National Statistical Office (NSO), under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Government of India, celebrated the 20th Statistics Day in Nagpur on Monday, highlighting the growing importance of administrative data in strengthening evidence-based governance and informed policymaking.

The programme was jointly organised by the NSO’s Zonal Office (Coordination & Quality Control Division), Regional Office (Field Operations Division), and Household Survey Unit at the Indian Bureau of Mines, Civil Lines.

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The event began with floral tributes to the portrait of eminent statistician Prof. Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, whose birth anniversary is observed annually as Statistics Day. This was followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and the screening of a documentary showcasing his life and contributions to India’s statistical system.

Delivering the welcome address, Shri Srinivas Uppala, Deputy Director General, NSO, described statistics as the “eyes and ears of the Government” and stressed the importance of integrating administrative and survey data to improve governance and public service delivery.

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Referring to this year’s theme, “Unlocking the Potential of Administrative Data for Decision-Making,” he said robust and reliable data systems are essential for responsive, transparent, and citizen-centric policymaking.

Shri Niyati Joshi, Deputy Director General, NSO, highlighted the growing significance of statistics in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, and Big Data. He encouraged aspiring statisticians to embrace emerging technologies while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, credibility, and reliability in official statistics.

The programme also featured expert lectures by Dr. Aparna Samudra, Assistant Professor at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, and Shri T.K. Basu, former Additional Director General. Both speakers emphasized the ethical use of data and the transformative role of administrative data in research, governance, and public welfare.

To promote awareness about the importance of statistics among students and the general public, the organisers conducted a series of competitions, including poster-making, slogan writing, speech, quiz, crossword, and word-search contests.

The celebration concluded with a renewed emphasis on strengthening India’s statistical ecosystem and leveraging quality data to support informed decision-making, effective governance, and sustainable national development.

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