Nagpur Today turns 11! And the journey continues…

Dear Nagpur Today Family,

As we celebrate our 11th anniversary today, we find ourselves reflecting on the incredible journey that has brought us to this moment. It’s a journey that began with a simple yet audacious dream – to create a platform that would serve as the voice of Nagpur, a place where the heartbeat of this vibrant city could be felt in every word we shared.

Eleven years ago, on October 2, 2012, Nagpur Today took its first steps into the digital world. We were the pioneers, the very first news portal dedicated solely to the happenings of Nagpur. It was a leap of faith, fueled by a passion for our city and a belief that we could make a difference.

In those early days, our team worked tirelessly to bring you the latest news and updates. We were driven by a shared commitment to journalism that is honest, unbiased, and unafraid to speak truth to power. We aimed to be the voice of the people, to shed light on the issues that mattered most to Nagpurians.

As the years passed, Nagpur Today grew, evolved, and adapted. We expanded our coverage to include not only news but also analysis, fashion, lifestyle, and more. We ventured into the world of social media, connecting with you, our readers, on platforms that became the heartbeat of our digital presence.

Our journey was not without its challenges. We faced criticism, skepticism, and even adversity. But through it all, we persevered because we knew that what we were building was special, and it was worth fighting for.

Today, Nagpur Today stands as more than just a news portal. It has become a trusted companion for every Nagpurian. It’s the place you turn to for information, entertainment, and a sense of belonging. It’s the place where you share your joys and concerns, where you find like-minded individuals who care deeply about this city.

We owe our success to each and every one of you who has supported us along the way. To our dedicated readers who turn to us for news and insights, to our incredible team who works tirelessly day in and day out, and to the advertisers and partners who have believed in our vision – we say thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Our journey is far from over. As we step into our 12th year, we do so with a renewed sense of purpose and a commitment to continue serving Nagpur with the same passion and dedication that has defined us since day one.

Happy 11th Anniversary, Nagpur Today! Here’s to many more years of being the heartbeat of Nagpur and the trusted destination for everything happening in our beloved city.

With gratitude and love,

The Nagpur Today Family

Happy Gandhi Jayanti

