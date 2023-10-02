NADP at the Forefront of Excellence on Munitions India Limited Raising Day

Nagpur: Munitions India Limited (MIL) Raising Day, celebrated with grandeur on October 1, 2023, marked a pivotal moment in the company’s journey towards excellence and innovation. MIL’s vision and mission align seamlessly with the nation’s values, fostering self-reliance through the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and Make in India Initiative, particularly in the Ammunition sector.

Amidst this celebration, we proudly highlight the exceptional contributions of the National Academy of Defence Production (NADP), a distinguished training unit under MIL. NADP is entrusted with the noble task of nurturing a learning organization with global competencies, dedicated to fostering creativity and innovation.

A significant milestone in this journey is the launch of the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course in Defence, aimed at equipping our national talent pool with techno-managerial proficiency. In line with MIL’s mission, NADP is committed to creating and fortifying the Brand MIL, ensuring superior value delivery and exceeding stakeholder expectations.

NADP’s commitment to excellence extends further, as we announce plans to host a National-level Conference on Defence Reforms and Exports. It is a testament to our dedication to being at the forefront of transformative change in the Defence sector.

We take immense pride in sharing that NADP has earned accreditation from the Capacity Building Commission, securing its place among the top eight institutions in the nation. This recognition reaffirms our unwavering commitment to advancing skills, knowledge, and capabilities.

As we gather on this auspicious occasion, we unite with fervour, passion, and an unyielding spirit of innovation to realize our shared vision and mission. A cultural program, attended by NADP employees, contractual workers, and their families, reverberated with enthusiasm, further fuelling our commitment to excellence.

Moreover, a Technical Exhibition Centre was inaugurated to showcase our advancements and achievements. As part of our dedication to cleanliness and the Swachhata Campaign 3.0, we organized a tree plantation drive within the NADP premises, symbolizing our commitment to a cleaner and greener India.

NADP continues its upward trajectory, poised for a brighter, safer, and self-reliant India. This milestone is not just a celebration but a reaffirmation of our relentless pursuit of excellence.

