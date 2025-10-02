Nagpur Today Enters Its 14th Year – A Journey of Truth, Courage and Digital Firsts

Nagpur, October 2: Today marks a proud and historic moment for Nagpur Today. On October 2, 2012 – Gandhi Jayanti, Nagpur’s first and only e-newspaper was launched at Tilak Patrakar Bhavan by Hon. Shri Banwarilal Purohit (former Governor and Managing Editor of The Hitavada). What began as an experiment in digital journalism when very few believed in the future of online news, has today become a trusted household name across Nagpur.

Pioneering Digital Journalism in Central India

When Nagpur Today was launched, digital journalism was still in its infancy. Traditional journalists were hesitant to embrace online platforms. But Nagpur Today took a bold step – forming its own young and dynamic team of reporters, photographers and editors.

Today, we proudly say that many of those budding journalists have made a name for themselves in their respective niches, proving that our vision was right. We pioneered the idea that news can be read instantly, digitally, and fearlessly.

Gold Rate 1 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,17,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,08,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,45,800/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Our Identity – Uncompromising Truth

Over the years, we have been labelled by many as “negative news reporters”. But the reality is clear:

We bring facts to the people – without distortion, without compromise.

We question administrators, leaders, and systems.

We highlight civic issues, expose failures, and speak up for the citizens of Nagpur.

We are not here to please everyone – we are here to tell the truth.

If fearless and uncompromising journalism is seen as negative reporting, then we wear that badge with pride.

Standing With the Citizens of Nagpur

Nagpur Today belongs to the people of this city. Our mission has always been to reflect the voice of Nagpurians – their challenges, their aspirations, and their truth.

We promise to continue:

Asking tough questions.

Giving voice to the unheard.

Standing by the citizens of Nagpur – always.

A Journey Made Possible by You

As we step into our 14th year, we extend heartfelt gratitude—

To our readers, whose trust has been our greatest strength.

To our dedicated team, who built this platform with passion and perseverance.

Even to our critics, who made us stronger, sharper and more determined.

Nagpur Today is not just a news portal anymore – it is the mirror of Nagpur, the voice of its people, and the torchbearer of fearless journalism.

Our journey continues – with truth, courage, and the unwavering faith of our readers.

– Kumar Neelabh – Nagpur Today