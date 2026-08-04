Nagpur to host Employment Fair for job seekers, internship opportunities for final-year students

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Nagpur: In a bid to create employment opportunities for unemployed youth in the district, the District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre, Nagpur, will organise a Rozgar Melava (Employment Fair).

Several reputed companies are expected to participate in the job fair and will conduct on-the-spot interviews to shortlist eligible candidates. Job opportunities will be available for candidates with qualifications ranging from Class 10, Class 12, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

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The employment fair aims to connect job seekers with prospective employers and provide them with a wide range of career opportunities across various sectors.

In addition to recruitment, final-year students will also have the opportunity to secure internships under the Chief Minister’s Youth Work Training Scheme and the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, enabling them to gain valuable industry experience before entering the job market.

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The Assistant Commissioner, District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre, Nagpur, has appealed to unemployed youth and eligible candidates to participate in large numbers and take advantage of the employment and internship opportunities being offered through the fair.

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