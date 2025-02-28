Nagpur to Host CM Trophy All India Kabaddi Tournament; Fadnavis to Felicitate Medal-Winning Athletes

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Lakshvedh Foundation will jointly organise the Chief Minister Trophy All India Invitational Kabaddi Tournament at the Narendra Nagar ground from Friday. A total of 20 men’s and 16 women’s teams, including a handful of Indian international players from across the country, will be seen in action during the three-day tournament, informed former Corporator Avinash Thakre while briefing the media on Thursday. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the tournament, while NMC Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari will preside over the opening ceremony.

On the occasion, actor Swapnil Joshi will share the dais, informed NMC Sports Officer Piyush Ambulkar. A total of 432 participants, including Pro Kabaddi League players, will vie for honours. The champion men’s team will be richer by 2.51 lakh, while the title-winning women’s team will take home 1.51 lakh. The prizes will be distributed on Sunday.

Gold Rate Thursday 27 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,200 /- Gold 22 KT 80,200 /- Silver / Kg 95,400 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Fadnavis to Handover NMC’s Udaan Sports Fund to five Nagpur Medalists A total of 74 sportspersons of Nagpur, from 236 applications, have been shortlisted for the Udaan Sports Encouragement Scheme of the NMC. State CM Devendra Fadnavis will felicitate five of the 10 international medal winners on Friday. All the 10 international medal winners will get 2 lakh each.

According to the scheme, any international medallist in the junior (U-18) and senior category will be awarded 2 lakh. If any sportsperson secures a medal in the National Games, they will be awarded 1 lakh, while they will receive 20,000 for participation. If a player is a member of the Maharashtra squad and wins a medal at any national championship, that sportsperson will be awarded 50,000. A total of 57.89 lakh will be distributed to the 74 eligible sportspersons.