Prashant Koratkar: Journalist Turned Controversial Figure Amid Maratha Uproar

Nagpur, India – February 2025 – Prashant Koratkar, a former journalist-turned-media personality from Nagpur, has found himself at the center of a political and social storm following allegations of making derogatory remarks about revered Maratha icons, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rajmata Jijau. The controversy erupted after a recorded phone call, purportedly featuring Koratkar’s voice, went viral on social media.

Allegations and Public Outrage

The issue gained momentum when historian Indrajit Sawant claimed that Koratkar had used offensive language while speaking about the Maratha rulers. The audio clip sparked outrage, prompting widespread protests across Maharashtra. Maratha community leaders and activists have demanded swift legal action, with many insisting on Koratkar’s immediate arrest.

Gold Rate Thursday 27 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,200 /- Gold 22 KT 80,200 /- Silver / Kg 95,400 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal has openly criticized law enforcement authorities for allegedly providing protection to Koratkar. In a press statement, Sapkal questioned the inaction of the police and called for a comprehensive investigation into Koratkar’s background, political connections, and assets.

Denials and Counterclaims

In his defense, Koratkar has denied all allegations, asserting that the viral audio clip was doctored using advanced artificial intelligence techniques. He claimed that his voice was either cloned or manipulated to malign his reputation. He has also announced plans to file a defamation case against those responsible for spreading the recording.

Despite his denials, the controversy continues to escalate, with calls for justice growing louder. The Kolhapur police have since registered a First Information Report (FIR) against him and initiated an investigation. Law enforcement teams have reportedly traveled to Nagpur in search of Koratkar, but his current whereabouts remain unknown.

Political and Law Enforcement Connections

Adding another layer to the controversy, social media posts and reports suggest that Koratkar has been associated with influential figures in Maharashtra’s political and law enforcement circles. He has previously shared photographs with high-ranking police officers, raising questions about his alleged influence within the system. Some critics have even speculated that he may have played the role of a “fixer,” leveraging political and bureaucratic connections to further personal interests. However, no concrete evidence has surfaced to substantiate these claims.

Past Scandals and Public Perception

While Koratkar has largely maintained a low public profile in the past, this is not the first time he has been accused of controversial statements. However, details of previous scandals or legal issues remain unclear, with no major recorded instances of criminal allegations before this case.

Public sentiment continues to be overwhelmingly against him, with Maratha groups organizing protests and demanding stronger action. Many believe that this case is a test of the government’s commitment to upholding historical reverence and cultural respect in Maharashtra.

The Road Ahead

With the case now under investigation, legal experts predict a prolonged battle as authorities work to authenticate the audio clip and trace its origins. If proven guilty, Koratkar could face severe legal consequences, including charges under laws protecting the legacy of historical figures and preventing communal discord.

Meanwhile, the controversy has reignited the long-standing tensions between Maratha activists and Brahmin scholars, with some seeing this as part of a larger ideological battle. As protests continue and pressure mounts on the government, the unfolding developments will be closely watched across Maharashtra.

For now, Prashant Koratkar remains a man at the center of a storm, with both his reputation and legal standing hanging in the balance. His fate will depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigations, and how Maharashtra’s political and judicial system chooses to respond to the public uproar.