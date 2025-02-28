Nagpur District Collectorate Ranked Best in Maharashtra for Transparent Governance

Nagpur: The Nagpur district collectorate secured the first position in Maharashtra for its people-oriented, dynamic, and transparent administration under the state govt’s 100-day office reform campaign. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitated collector Vipin Itankar with a congratulatory letter in recognition of the achievement on Thursday in Mumbai.

The 100-day campaign was initiated to improve govt administration, ensuring that public dealings are conducted efficiently and transparently. As part of the initiative, all district collectorates in the state made presentations highlighting their administrative reforms. A comprehensive review was conducted at the state level, following which Nagpur district emerged as the best-performing collector office. Itankar credited the achievement to the collective efforts of the district administration.

“This recognition symbolizes the commitment and cooperation of the entire team in making governance more accessible and effective,” he said. Under CM Fadnavis’ leadership, various development schemes are being implemented across Nagpur district. These include advancements in medical infrastructure, expansion of agricultural facilities through Agristack, and progress in the MIHAN project to establish an international hub for passenger and cargo transport.

Other key areas of focus include mining development, tourism, hotel industry growth, skill development, and animal husbandry. Guardian minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has also played a crucial role in guiding the district administration. “With coordinated efforts, we are ensuring responsible governance that prioritizes public welfare,” said Itankar.