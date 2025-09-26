Nagpur to Get Two Multi-Level Flyovers to Tackle East City Traffic

Nagpur: In a bid to tackle the growing traffic congestion in east Nagpur, the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MahaRail) has submitted detailed proposals to the state government for two major flyover projects, estimated to cost a total of Rs 656 crore. Once approved, the projects are expected to bring significant relief to commuters on some of the busiest routes in the city.

Flyover 1: Kharbi–Sangharsh Nagar

Estimated cost: Rs 364 crore

Rs 364 crore Length: 2.8 km

2.8 km Structure: This multi-level flyover will feature two intersecting bridges — a 1.13 km, two-lane bridge from Uday Lawn Chowk to Symbiosis College, and a 1.7 km, four-lane bridge connecting Pardi flyover to Kharbi.

This multi-level flyover will feature two intersecting bridges — a 1.13 km, two-lane bridge from Uday Lawn Chowk to Symbiosis College, and a 1.7 km, four-lane bridge connecting Pardi flyover to Kharbi. Design highlights: At the intersection, likely near Wathoda Road and Inner Ring Road junction, a central pillar of 18 metres will support the structure. One bridge will pass at 18 m height and the other at 8 m, creating a rare multi-level traffic solution.

Flyover 2: Gangabai Ghat–Wardhaman Nagar

Gold Rate 24 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,14,000 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,06,000 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,35,700/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Estimated cost: Rs 292 crore

Rs 292 crore Length: 1.6 km, two-lane main flyover, 11 m wide

1.6 km, two-lane main flyover, 11 m wide Structure: The main flyover will be supported by two arms for additional connectivity — a 400 m arm (7.5 m wide) linking to Chapru Nagar Square and a 350 m arm (7.5 m wide) extending to Ambedkar Nagar Chowk.

East Nagpur MLA Krishna Khopde confirmed, to new media, the submission of these proposals to the state government, stating, “These flyovers will provide long-term relief to commuters in the eastern part of the city, where traffic congestion has become a serious problem.”

MahaRail officials said the designs were developed after detailed surveys and traffic studies. “The intersection design at Kharbi–Sangharsh Nagar will be a first for Nagpur and is expected to stand out as a distinctive multi-level infrastructure project,” an official added.

Once constructed, these flyovers are expected to significantly improve traffic flow in east Nagpur, providing commuters with faster and safer travel on key city routes.