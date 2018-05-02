Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Sep 24th, 2019

Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark

Nagpur: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is all set to send all major areas of Nagpur in darkness, in the name of repair and maintenance. Even as the unscheduled load shedding powered with frequent voltage fluctuations have already added to the frustration of consumers, now MSEDCL will not be supplying power in many areas on Wednesday.

From 8 to 10 am areas of Venkatesh Nagar, Agney Layout, Prasad Nagar, Dubey Layout, Datey Layout, Pragati Nagar, Jaitala, Sangarsh Nagar, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Janhit Society, Pradnya Layout, Pipla, Hudkeshwar (Khurd) and Budruk, Dhangawali Nagar, Kharbi, Nagpur University Campus, Ambazari area, Deotale Layout, Verma Layout, Pandhrabodi, Vasant Nagar, RPTS Road, Chitrakala Mahavidyalay, Ajni Square area,

Wardha Road will also have shut down of power. Between 9 to 11 am areas of Shivangaon, Bhosle Nagar, HB Puram, Bittu Nagar, Shankar Nagar, Khare Town, Ramdaspeth, Dharampeth, Bhagwaghar Layout, would not have power. Similarly from 8 to 10 am areas of Abhyankar Nagar, Bajaj Nagar, Madhav Nagar, Corporation Colony, RamdaspethVHB Colony, Canal Road would be covered.

From 8 am to 12 non areas of Mahajan Market, Loha Pul, Shani Temple area, Tekdi Ganpati Temple would be covered, between 9.30 to 10.30 am areas of Bajaj Nagar, CIIMS Hospital area would face shutdown and from 11.30 am to 12 noon area around Dr Ambedkar College would be covered.

