Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Sep 24th, 2019
Sports News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Girls from DPS Kamptee wins interschool U-17 fooball feat

Nagpur: The young girls from Delhi Public School, Kamptee have beaten their opponents from BKCP by 2-0 at Inter School Taluka level Under-17 Football Tournament organised by DSO at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur ground, here on Monday.

Rabiya Rahim played an important role in DPS vic-tory by scoring two goals. She gave 1.0 lead in the 8th minute and then scored her second goal in the 16th minute. In the boys section, MM Rabbani entered the final Thanks to Furon Raza Mohammad Henzela 20th minute,

Kaif Akhtar thrashing School of who scored a brace in 8thh scored an early goal in the struck an sealed the fate of Scholars, Wanadongri 4-0. and 16th minute after very first minute. In the opponents. Delhi Public School girls who won taluka-level Under-17 football tournament on Monday.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Nagpur Crime News
Goon with country-made pistol arrested in Kanhan
Goon with country-made pistol arrested in Kanhan
Teenage girl goes missing from cloth shop in Sakkardara
Teenage girl goes missing from cloth shop in Sakkardara
Maharashtra News
भिलगावात भूमिगत गटार योजनेच्या उघड्या नालीने ग्रामस्थांची वाढली डोकेदुखी
भिलगावात भूमिगत गटार योजनेच्या उघड्या नालीने ग्रामस्थांची वाढली डोकेदुखी
रमानगर च्या दोन चोरट्यांना अटक
रमानगर च्या दोन चोरट्यांना अटक
Hindi News
जैसे कर्म होंगे वैसे फल मिलेंगेः पं. मोहनलाल जी व्यास
जैसे कर्म होंगे वैसे फल मिलेंगेः पं. मोहनलाल जी व्यास
जमकर बरसे बादल लगा आसमान फटा.
जमकर बरसे बादल लगा आसमान फटा.
Trending News
No Hindu Will Have to Leave Country, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
No Hindu Will Have to Leave Country, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
‘Howdy, Modi!’: Trump hails Indian PM at ‘historic’ Texas rally
‘Howdy, Modi!’: Trump hails Indian PM at ‘historic’ Texas rally
Featured News
Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark
Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark
Sonia, Manmohan meet Chidambaram in Tihar
Sonia, Manmohan meet Chidambaram in Tihar
Trending In Nagpur
House break in Bhagwan Nagar, Rs 80 k booty stolen
House break in Bhagwan Nagar, Rs 80 k booty stolen
Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark
Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark
जैसे कर्म होंगे वैसे फल मिलेंगेः पं. मोहनलाल जी व्यास
जैसे कर्म होंगे वैसे फल मिलेंगेः पं. मोहनलाल जी व्यास
Man’s body found floating in Sakkardara lake
Man’s body found floating in Sakkardara lake
29 से सहकार नगर में शिवयोग नवरात्रि महोत्सव
29 से सहकार नगर में शिवयोग नवरात्रि महोत्सव
बाबा हुजूर को चढ़ाई जा रही खुशबूदार चादरें
बाबा हुजूर को चढ़ाई जा रही खुशबूदार चादरें
सर्व राजकीय पक्षांनी आदर्श आचारसंहितेचे पालन करावे- जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांचे आवाहन
सर्व राजकीय पक्षांनी आदर्श आचारसंहितेचे पालन करावे- जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांचे आवाहन
प्रचारसाहित्य छपाईपूर्वी समितीकडून प्रमाणीत करुन घ्यावे
प्रचारसाहित्य छपाईपूर्वी समितीकडून प्रमाणीत करुन घ्यावे
दबाव के बाद कई स्कूलों में कामचलाऊ PTA
दबाव के बाद कई स्कूलों में कामचलाऊ PTA
1.45 लाख के जेवर पर हाथ साफ
1.45 लाख के जेवर पर हाथ साफ
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145