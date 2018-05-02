Girls from DPS Kamptee wins interschool U-17 fooball feat

Nagpur: The young girls from Delhi Public School, Kamptee have beaten their opponents from BKCP by 2-0 at Inter School Taluka level Under-17 Football Tournament organised by DSO at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur ground, here on Monday.

Rabiya Rahim played an important role in DPS vic-tory by scoring two goals. She gave 1.0 lead in the 8th minute and then scored her second goal in the 16th minute. In the boys section, MM Rabbani entered the final Thanks to Furon Raza Mohammad Henzela 20th minute,

Kaif Akhtar thrashing School of who scored a brace in 8thh scored an early goal in the struck an sealed the fate of Scholars, Wanadongri 4-0. and 16th minute after very first minute. In the opponents. Delhi Public School girls who won taluka-level Under-17 football tournament on Monday.