Habitual Burglar Arrested for Breaking into Tiles Showroom in Nagpur; Confesses to 11 Earlier Theft Cases

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Nagpur: Lakadganj Police have arrested a habitual burglar for allegedly breaking into a tiles showroom and stealing cash and valuables in the Vardhman Nagar area. The accused has been identified as Omprakash Poonam Lahare, a resident of Kalamna.

According to police, the accused would allegedly survey locked shops and houses during the daytime before targeting them for burglary at night. He was traced and arrested with the help of CCTV footage and technical investigation.

The burglary took place after the accused broke open the shutter of a tiles showroom in Vardhman Nagar and entered the premises. He allegedly stole ₹2,000 in cash, 20 brass taps worth around ₹12,000, and a grinder machine valued at approximately ₹1,600. Police said the showroom did not contain a large amount of cash, preventing a bigger financial loss.

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After receiving the complaint, Lakadganj Police examined CCTV footage from the surrounding area and identified the suspect. During interrogation, it emerged that Lahare was already involved in 11 previous theft cases.

Police are continuing to interrogate the accused and suspect that more theft cases may be solved based on his disclosures.

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