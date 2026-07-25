Nagpur May Get Third Lok Sabha Constituency as Delimitation Set to Redraw Political Map

Advertisement

Nagpur: Nagpur district could witness a significant political transformation as the proposed delimitation exercise is expected to create a third Lok Sabha constituency, reshaping the electoral landscape of the region.

At present, the district is represented by two parliamentary constituencies-Nagpur and Ramtek (SC). With the proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats and the redrawing of constituency boundaries, Nagpur is among the districts likely to gain an additional parliamentary seat.

The move is expected to alter the existing political equations, with Assembly segments likely to be redistributed among three Lok Sabha constituencies. Such a change would impact voter demographics, constituency composition and electoral strategies of all major political parties.

Gold Rate July 23 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 45,900 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,35,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,27,000/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Political circles have already begun evaluating the possible implications of the proposed restructuring. The creation of a new parliamentary constituency is expected to intensify competition among aspiring candidates while prompting parties to reassess their organizational strength and election plans in the district.

The delimitation exercise could also lead to changes in Assembly constituency alignments, affecting both urban and rural areas of Nagpur district. These revisions are likely to influence future electoral contests and campaign strategies across Vidarbha.

Advertisement

While discussions over the proposed third Lok Sabha seat have gathered momentum, the process is yet to be finalized. The final shape of constituencies will become clear only after the Delimitation Commission publishes its draft and completes the statutory process.

If implemented, the addition of a third Lok Sabha constituency would mark one of the biggest political reorganizations in Nagpur in recent decades, setting the stage for a new electoral equation ahead of future parliamentary elections.

Advertisement

ट्रक खराब, कल्याण-शिलफाटा मार्ग पर जाम आषाढ़ी पर अनोखी कलाकृति बनी आकर्षण का केंद्र अतुल लोंढे का भाजपा पर तीखा हमला पति-पत्नी चला रहे थे नशे का कारोबार! ##NagpurNews #Ganja #NDPS #CrimeNews #PoliceAction... बीच-बचाव करना पड़ा भारी! युवक पर चाकू से ताबड़तोड़ हमला #NagpurNews #Crime... नागपुर में MD ड्रग्स तस्कर गिरफ्तार! #NagpurNews #MDDrugs #CrimeBranch #NDPS #CrimeNews #newsupdate

×