CM Devendra Fadnavis Performs Official Mahapuja of Lord Vitthal and Rukmini on Ashadhi Ekadashi in Pandharpur

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Pandharpur: The sacred town of Pandharpur echoed with chants of “Vitthal… Vitthal…” as lakhs of Warkaris gathered to celebrate the holy occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. In the early hours of Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accompanied by his wife Amruta Fadnavis, performed the traditional state-sponsored Mahapuja of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at around 2:30 a.m.

This year’s ceremonial honour of participating in the Mahapuja was bestowed upon Warkari couple Babasaheb Madhav Mane and Prabhavati Mane from Gaurgaon village in Dharashiv district. Following the rituals, Chief Minister Fadnavis offered prayers seeking happiness and prosperity for the state’s farmers, abundant rainfall, and the overall progress and well-being of Maharashtra.

As part of the ceremony, a special set of traditional attire brought by the Chief Minister was offered to Lord Vitthal, after which he also performed the ceremonial aarti of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini.

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In a notable move, temple authorities ensured that mukh darshan (direct viewing of the deity) for ordinary devotees continued throughout the Mahapuja, while VIP darshan remained completely suspended to give priority to the Warkaris.

Several dignitaries attended the ceremony, including Union Minister for AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav, Maharashtra ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Jaikumar Gore, and Girish Mahajan, Divisional Commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugale, District Collector S. Karthikeyan, Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni, and other senior officials.

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Meanwhile, under this year’s ‘Nirmal Wari–Samruddha Wari’ and ‘Charan Seva’ initiatives, extensive arrangements were made to provide sanitation, healthcare, and shelter facilities for nearly 3.5 million Warkaris participating in the annual pilgrimage. Chief Minister Fadnavis also felicitated doctors, volunteers, and sanitation workers in recognition of their dedicated service during the pilgrimage.

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