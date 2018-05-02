Nagpur teenager Jayant Jaiprakash Duble becomes second fastest swimmer to swim across Palk Strait

Nagpur: In another milestone for Jayant Jaiprakash Duble, the Nagpur teenager became the second fastest swimmer to swim across Palk Strait on Friday.

On March 26, Jayant swam between Talaimannar, Sri Lanka to Arichalmunai (Dhanushkodi), India, covering a total distance of 29-km with the timing of 9 hours and 20 minutes.

In 2018, M Tulasi Chaitanya from Vijayawada, who was 29 years old, took 8 hours and 25 minutes and became the fastest swimmer to swim across Palk Strait.

Last year, Adam Moss alongside Edie Hu from Hong Kong swam Palk Strait with the timing of 10 hours and 18 minutes and become the second fastest swimmer of Palk Strait.

As per World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) and time taken by Jayant, he broke the previous record and now became the second fastest swimmer of Palk Strait.

Already, Jayant, 18, has participated successfully in various adventure sea swimming expeditions in India. He had successfully completed world’s longest 81-km swimming competition in River Bhagirathi with the timing of 12 hours and 29 minutes and stood 7th amongst the participants. Also he has successfully completed 36-km All India Veer Sawarkar Sea Swimming Competition, organized by Gujarat Government.

Recently, Jayant has established a new record in Open Water Swimming at Goa by being the first swimmer to swim on the new route and covered a distance of 24-km and 27-km in a short span of three days to enter India Book of Records.

The Palk Strait expedition was organized by JD Sports Youth Foundation and National Institute of Swimming and under observation of Swimming Federation of India. Technical support and time recording was done by Gulf of Mannar Promotion Association, Tamil Nadu, India.

The aim of this expedition was to spread the message of friendship between India and Sri Lanka, Fit India Movement and Drowning Prevention awareness.

From Talaimannar, in North western coast of Mannar Island in Sri Lanka, Jayant plunged in Palk Strait at midnight 2.25 am on March 26 and finished the expedition at 11.25 am on the same day at Arichalmunai (Dhanushkodi), India and took total time of 9 hours and 20 minutes to complete the expedition.

Before the expedition began, Defense Advisor Captain Vikas Sood and Section officer Shambhu Kumar Suman and Sri Lankan Navy Officers gave Jayant best wishes for the expedition. At 2.25 am, the expedition was flagged off by Assistant Defense Advisor, Lt. Col. Puneet Sushil of Indian Embassy at Colombo and Admiral of Sri Lankan Navy.

Honorable Union Minister Nitin Gadkari helped a lot in obtaining clearances from Sri Lankan Government and NOC from concerned Union ministries and also gave best wishes to Jayant. Local personnel officers and media helped a lot for making this expedition successful.

On March 25, 2021 Jayant along with his coach and father Dr Jaiprakash Duble and mother Archana Duble and observer Mariya Roger, appointed by Swimming Federation of India, lifeguards, crew members, kayaker in two boats went from Rameswaram to Talaimannar and reached in evening and stayed there at the allotted point by Sri Lankan Navy till the expedition started.

It was high tide time and the strait was dark at 2.25 am on March 26 when the expedition began. Setting his target in the beam of torch light, Jayant plunged into the sea.

During the expedition, there was high tide and strong wind force and the pilot boat showed direction to Jayant on his route.

The weather was humid and cloudy. Palk Strait is known for sharks, poisonous snake, jelly fishes and other marine creatures which usually creates a fear in mind of swimmer but Jayant was well prepared and trained by his coach Dr Jaiprakash Duble to face off such tough situations.

In the clean and clear water, Jayant, during expedition, saw the snakes and fishes. In Sri Lankan waters, Sri Lankan navy boats followed Jayant till International Marine Border Line (IMBL) was reached then Jayant entered Indian waters in the daylight. The actual point to point distance was 29-km but due to sandbars in his route, Jayant had to swim more than 36-km.

After reaching the finishing point Arichalmunai (Dhanushkodi), Jayant was welcomed with a garland and was felicitated by Custom and Immigration Department officials and office bearer of Gulf of Mannar Promotion Association, and Jayant’s family members Madhukar Adhao, Malti Adhao, Ashish Adhao, Ashwini Adhao, Anushree Adhao and Aryan Adhao.

Jayant, in his statement said that, he was consistently working hard for this swim expedition. Palk Strait Swimming Expedition was his first international event and was challenging for him to swim in deep dark strait in midnight but with continuous motivation and strength given by his father Jaiprakash Duble and his mother Archana Duble. He was successfully able to complete this expedition. He is thankful to all his well wishers for support and best wishes.

Jayant is NCC Naval Cadet and a 1st year BPE student of Jyotiba College of Physical Education, Nagpur as well as member of Dolphin Swimming Club.



